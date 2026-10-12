To Amitabh Bachchan, 84, A Joint Birthday Wish From Aishwarya And Aaradhya

On Amitabh Bachchan's 84th birthday, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a wholesome birthday post late on Sunday night. Aishwarya shared an adorable picture of Big B hugging her granddaughter Aaradhya, the daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya.

Sharing the picture, Aishwarya wrote, "Happy Birthday, dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God bless always."

The picture went viral in no time, and the internet flooded the comment section with love emojis.

On Sunday evening, Amitabh Bachchan came outside Jalsa and fulfilled his fans' wishes in a meet-and-greet session. Fans across the nation assembled outside Jalsa to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor on his 84th birthday. Fans brought a giant-sized garland for the superstar to celebrate him on his birthday.

This is not the first time that Aishwarya has shared a birthday post for Big B featuring a picture of Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married on April 20, 2007. While the couple rarely speaks about their relationship, Abhishek recently opened up about how their love story began during an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

He said, "That would be in 2000, on the sets of the late Raj Kanwar's Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. There was no inkling back then of what was to come. We got along very well. But did I suspect she was my soulmate? No."

The couple got married a few months after the release of their film Guru with Mani Ratnam. Abhishek said, "Today, Ash is not just the mother of my daughter-and full credit to her for bringing up Aaradhya with the right values-but also my soulmate. Nineteen years of our marriage has been a dream. I have big plans for our twentieth anniversary, but I am not telling you about them now."

When asked about the secret behind his happy marriage, Abhishek Bachchan joked that husbands should say "sorry" to their wives three times every night before going to sleep.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff,

Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.

Aishwarya recently rocked Paris Fashion Week as a brand ambassador for a cosmetics giant.