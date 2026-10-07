'Didn't Even Know One Song': Kishore-Kumar Fan Abhishek Bachchan Attended Ariana Grande Concert For Daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan has been exposed to music of Gen Z idols Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift recently, courtesy her 14-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Without dismissing the new-age pop icons, Bachchan said he was bowled over by Ariana's performance when he attended a concert abroad.

"On our summer break, we were abroad and she took us to see an Ariana Grande concert. I didn't even know one song, but that woman could sing. Oh my god! The quality of the voice... unbelievable, and to see the fandom that these young singers have is unbelievable. I think they are all so immensely talented, and I know as an older generation like, 'Oh no no, we don't want to listen to Taylor Swift.' No, they actually make great music," Abhishek said in a chat with BBC Asian Network.

He talked about Aaradhya's "eclectic" taste in music and said, "I have a 14-year-old at home, so there is a lot of Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. But thankfully, she also loves 80s music and she is getting into Bon Jovi, and Van Halen and Metallica so that's fun. She has got an eclectic sense of music, so I am safe. I don't have to just listen to all these..."

As a true-blue millennial, Abhishek Bachchan loves to listen to old Hindi melodies.

"Kishore Kumar is a personal favourite. I love listening to Hindi film music, especially the older ones: RD Burman, SD Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, they are all just brilliant. I enjoy that," he shared.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Raja Shivaji. He will next be seen in the role of an antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film also stars Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan along with Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, among others.

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