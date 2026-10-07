'Like An Elder Brother': Abhishek Bachchan Says <i>King</i> Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan Took 'Personal Responsibility' For His Career

Abhishek Bachchan will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the much-anticipated film King, which will be released at the end of the year. Recently, Abhishek spoke about his bond with Shah Rukh while discussing their upcoming film. The actor described Shah Rukh Khan as an "elder-brother" figure and said the superstar has supported him throughout his career, including while working on King.

Abhishek spoke to BBC Asian Network and said Shah Rukh has taken "personal responsibility" for him on several occasions. He also recalled receiving career advice from the actor before making his film debut. He said Shah Rukh has "literally taken personal responsibility several times now, including in King as well."

The actor also looked back at the time before he entered Bollywood. He recalled spending Sundays playing cricket at filmmaker Aditya Chopra's home with Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and Sikandar Kher. Shah Rukh Khan would also be around during those days.

"Before I became an actor, on Sundays, my dear friend Uday Chopra and I used to go to Uday's house, and his elder brother, Uday Chopra, and a whole group of us used to play cricket in the afternoons and time to time Shah Rukh would come and play with us. And Shah Rukh has always been like an elder brother. You know, he's somebody I have immense love and respect for," he said.

He further said, "And he's been so, so supportive of me and my craft and my career and has literally taken like personal responsibility several times now, including in King as well. And after we used to finish playing, we used to all just sit around and just talk. And, you know, Uday, me, Sikandar, and Hrithik, we were all, you know, wannabe actors at that point of time."

Even before his debut, Abhishek remembered asking Shah Rukh which film was his favourite. SRK told him that his favourite was always the film he was working on at that moment because otherwise there would be no reason for him to do it.

Abhishek said he continues to follow the same approach in his own career and considers King his favourite film at present.

"I remember asking him this question, because that's something you always want to know, you know, which is your favourite film?" Abhishek recalled. "My favourite film is the film I'm doing right now. Because if that isn't my favourite, then why am I doing it?" SRK told him.

Talking about King, it will be released in theatres on December 24.

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