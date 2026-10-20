Prince Harry Says He Wants To 'Work Things Out' With King Charles And Prince William

Prince Harry has opened up about his relationship with the British royal family, stating clearly that he wants to fix things with his father, King Charles, and his older brother, Prince William. In a new interview with GQ magazine in New York, the Duke of Sussex shared that he is eager to put past arguments behind him, and also noted that with so much trouble happening around the world, keeping family feuds alive simply isn't worth it anymore.

"Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile - that's the key point," Prince Harry told the media outlet.

"Scars stick around forever. But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, letting go of the past, that's something that I would encourage everybody to do."

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Relations between Harry and the rest of the royal family became strained after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped away from their official duties and moved to California several years ago.

While Harry has recently spent some time reconnecting with his father, his relationship with Prince William has reportedly remained deeply distant.

The interview has been released as the Royal Family were busy in Windsor welcoming the Sultan of Oman at the start of a state visit.

But according to the BBC, the interview was conducted last month, with a spokesman for the Sussexes saying that it's entirely the media outlet's decision when to run it.

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'Some people don't want it to work out'

One particular line from the interview instantly went viral, which was "some people don't want it to work out". But according to the BBC, the spokesman clarified that it was not a swipe at his brother Prince William or any other member of his family.

During the conversation, Harry acknowledged that family fallouts are something many ordinary people can relate to, noting that sibling arguments and broken parent-child ties happen everywhere.

"Sibling disagreements, broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent - that continues to come up with me the whole time with people that I speak to," he said.