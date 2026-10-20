UK Woman Explains Rs 37 Lakh Spend On 'Influencer' Degree

A woman in the United Kingdom recently shared her experience of graduating from Nottingham Trent University with a degree in content creation. According to the BBC, Destiny McGowan, 21, said she chose to invest roughly £30,000 (Rs 37 lakhs) in a specialised three-year degree focused on digital content creation. As her story went viral on social media, internet users began asking, "Is the money worth it?" But despite the online scrutiny, McGowan said she believes that the money was well spent.

"I always wanted to be an entrepreneur, so for me the course was about the transferable skills that I believed I would gain," she said, as quoted by the media outlet.

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According to the report, the course teaches students practical skills for platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. It was apparently launched to reflect the booming creator economy. Rather than just recording casual videos, students learn how the industry functions.

McGowan shared details about the course and also revealed that she now posts videos about fashion on her own accounts and also makes videos for others. She said she was also hired as a TikTok live selling host to showcase products.

She said she is earning money, but didn't reveal how much she is making.

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"The incredible people I've met through panels that the university hosted would take someone five to 10 years to get to that place," she said.

The course covers audience growth strategies, video editing techniques, copyright laws, and how to pitch to brands for sponsorships. For McGowan, the programme provided a structured environment to understand the professional side of social media.

Social media reaction

On online platforms, users asked why thousands spend money on something you can learn online. Sceptics argue that social media algorithms, trends, and tools change at a fast pace, and textbook guidelines can quickly become outdated. Also, success as an influencer often relies on personal charisma, luck, and creativity, which can't be learned.