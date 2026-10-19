Elon Musk Pledges 1 SpaceX Share For Every US Child, Plan Could Be Worth $10.5 Billion

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Monday announced an ambitious plan to gift one share of his aerospace company SpaceX to every child in the United States. In a brief social media post, Musk said, "Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many."

As of now, SpaceX has not released an official statement regarding the announcement, and Musk has also not elaborated on exact eligibility criteria, age limits, or the legal framework required to transfer individual shares to children.

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But Business Insider reported that this staggering giveaway could be valued at roughly $10.5 billion, as there are roughly 72 million children in the US based on 2025 census data.

The amount is huge, but not for Musk, whose current net worth, according to Forbes, is $908.5 billion, making him the world's richest person.

Musk's reaction to Anthropic's pledge

The announcement came after he reacted to Anthropic's plan of pledging 5% of its shares to a public benefit fund. It appeared that Musk didn't like their move, as he recommended giving the shares directly to the public.

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Musk's massive giveaway

The estimated value of the massive distribution is based on recent trading prices for SpaceX shares. Musk, who founded the aerospace firm in 2002 and holds nearly half of the company's total equity, hinted that this initiative might just be the beginning. He teased that it would be "the first of many" similar moves in the future.

Social media reactions

The announcement immediately generated widespread interest online. "I want one!! I'm a kid at heart and a SpaceX fanatic! I've got Starlink Internet," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Or better still, sell the shares and invest the money into helping eradicate poverty to make the world a better place for everyone. Every step in the right direction goes a long way to making the planet a better place," another user suggested.

"You are very wise! There is an old Chinese saying: 'Losing wealth can avert disaster,'" a third user shared their opinion.

"One SpaceX share for every kid in America, and 'the first of many'. Owning a piece of the company building Starship could get a whole generation hooked on space," a fourth user said.