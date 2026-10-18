'She Only Had Hours': Man Uses AI To Solve Mother's Mysterious Illness

Edward Patrick, a man in the United Kingdom, recently opened up about turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to figure out what was wrong with her mother, who was suffering from several puzzling medical symptoms, The Sunday Times reported. Her mother, Ann Patrick, was having near-fatal seizures, but the symptoms remained unexplained for months. Despite visiting multiple doctors and various medical tests, experts were unable to pinpoint a clear diagnosis.

Seeing his mother's health deteriorate, her son decided to start his own investigation. While speaking to the media outlet, he revealed that the AI helped him understand that a common vitamin deficiency tied to her Parkinson's medication might be the reason behind her nonstop seizures.

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The son took the report to her medical team for review. Upon further testing, doctors confirmed the diagnosis and immediately adjusted her treatment plan, leading to a dramatic improvement in her health.

Reflecting on the experience, the son said that the lifesaving incident felt like the television drama House, where a team of doctors solve health mysteries. "There's no other way of describing it," he told the media outlet.

"A Parkinson's patient who presents with new-onset seizures, who has a negative CT scan, negative MRI scan, whose bloods are all relatively normal... could be B6 deficiency," Patrick said as quoted. "I thought he was going to be like, 'Calm down, sit down, have a cup of tea,' but he just said, 'Thank you for looking into it.'"

He then said that an infusion of vitamin B6 ultimately stopped the seizures.

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"Every time I tell the story, I feel like, 'Am I making this up?' To come from the jaws of death. She only had hours [left to live]," Edward added.

According to the media outlet, Ann was experiencing a life-threatening syndrome sometimes caused by seizures known as rhabdomyolysis, which, according to Cleveland Clinic, is a condition that causes your muscles to break down, leading to muscle death.

"When this happens, toxic components of your muscle fibres enter your circulatory system and kidneys. This can cause kidney damage," an article by Cleveland Clinic noted.

"This dangerous muscle condition can result from overexertion, trauma, medications or an underlying health condition."