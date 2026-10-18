Adinath Kothare On <i>Nayyi Navelli's</i> Response: "I Am Very Overwhelmed By The Appreciation"

Adinath Kothare is enjoying the response to Nayyi Navelli, his latest release with Yami Gautam. The actor, who plays Raja Awasthi in the mythological fantasy thriller, says children have been enjoying the film the most. Released in theatres on October 16, the Balaji Mohan directorial has received positive reviews for his performance.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Adinath opened up about the response to the film and how its release during the festive season has worked in its favour. He said, “I am very overwhelmed by the appreciation that I am getting for my character and for the film, in general. The kids are loving it the most, and that is a great sign. It is the festive season, and Nayyi Navelli is a family film, so it is a great time for a film like this to be released.”

“We keep working on big projects, and it takes a lot of luck and destiny for things to align, where the right project comes at the right time in theatres. I think there could not have been a better time for a film like Nayyi Navelli to release in the middle of Dussehra,” he added.

Interestingly, the actor was busy shooting a television show that he was also producing when the film came his way. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra called him to discuss the project, and Adinath was keen to hear more about it.

Recalling the conversation, he said, “He asked me, ‘How busy are you?' and one thing is that as an actor, we are very greedy, and when Mukesh Chhabra [casting director] calls you, it is exciting because he works on some of the best projects. He has an eye for great stories and great talent. I took that risk and said that I was free!”

After hearing the story and meeting the team, Adinath felt the role was worth making time for, even with his existing commitments.

“They told me the story, and I went ‘wow!' It was a dream role. It was a delicious part for any actor, and I knew I had to do this. I somehow managed to accommodate my dates after speaking with the channel heads, and that is how the film happened,” he said.

Adinath Kothare's Next Film

The actor has another major release lined up with Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He plays Bharath in the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5.