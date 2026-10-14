Video: Mark Zuckerberg's Reaction After Sipping Guinness Beer Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

Mark Zuckerberg's reaction to tasting Guinness, a famous Irish dry stout, is going viral on social media, with users particularly mentioning his recent purchase of a 440-acre castle in Ireland. The Meta boss recently sat down for a chat on The Cheeky Pint podcast, hosted by Stripe co-founder John Collison. He was joined by the company's chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang. As the show is about chatting over a cold drink, Zuckerberg brought along a keg of Ireland's most famous export straight from Dublin. But the internet noticed when he actually took a sip.

Several users claimed that instead of kicking back and enjoying a casual pint, Zuckerberg seemed to struggle to get the liquid down, making faces that suggested he was drinking something 'unpleasant'.

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Watch the video here:

The clip was shared across social media platforms, with users flooding comment sections, mocking his visible reaction. Some users even defended him, saying not everyone likes Guinness.

"Even robots can't process a proper pint," one user joked. "Mark Zuckerberg pretending to enjoy Guinness is my new favourite [sic] thing," a user posted on X along with the clip.

"Zuckerberg has got people questioning his humanity after he sips a Guinness & swirls it like it's a glass of wine, pretends to enjoy it before pushing the pint as far away as possible. Has Zuck never had beer before?" another user wrote.

"Can't lie, I'm with Mark on this one. Disgusting stuff, Guinness," a fourth user said.

When it comes to the podcast, Wang and Zuckerberg discussed the launch of Meta's Muse Wonder and the future of personal AI agents.

"Mark and Alex open up about the creation of Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), the decision to execute a complete talent reboot, and what it really feels like to make a $100B+ CapEx commitment before knowing if the model will work," the podcast episode's description on YouTube read.

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Zuckerberg's 440-acre castle estate in Ireland

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, recently bought Strancally Castle. As per the Irish Times, the Gothic-style mansion and its 178-hectare (440-acre) estate in County Waterford are estimated to be worth between 20 million euros (17 million pounds) and 30 million euros.