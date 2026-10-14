Mark Zuckerberg Bought An Irish Castle For Rs 5.5 Billion, And The Gorgeous Area Is Already Drawing Attention

A 19th-century castle, 440 acres of land, and a price tag of more than €51 million. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's latest property purchase has put a little-known part of Ireland in the spotlight. And locals are hoping the attention will bring more visitors to the region, too.

The couple bought Strancally Castle in County Waterford, in southeast Ireland. While the Gothic-style mansion has a history stretching back nearly 200 years, the surrounding county has its own charm. The place is known for Viking-era landmarks, traditional food, cycling routes, and fishing villages.

If the purchase has put Waterford on your radar, here's what you can see and experience in the area.

Strancally Castle: The €51 Million Irish Estate

According to RTÉ, Zuckerberg and Chan paid €51,171,155 for Strancally Castle, with the sale completed on August 17. The final price was considerably higher than the €20 million to €30 million estimate reported when the sale first came to light.

The property is in Knockanore, County Waterford, and includes a 178-hectare estate. The three-story mansion covers around 16,000 square feet.

Designed by architects James and George Richard Pain, the present castle was built around 1827 for John Kiely, a former MP for Clonmel who also served as High Sheriff of County Waterford. Its Gothic-style architecture gives the estate the appearance of a traditional castle, although the building visitors might imagine today dates to the 19th century.

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Before the Zuckerberg family bought the property, it belonged to Michael Alen Buckley, co-founder of London-based investment firm RAB Capital, and his wife, Giancarla. They purchased it 25 years ago and undertook an extensive restoration.

A spokesperson for Zuckerberg told RTÉ that the family was looking forward to caring for the historic home and spending time in Ireland, where Meta has its international headquarters.

The estate is a private residence, so the purchase does not mean travellers can visit the castle itself. However, the news has drawn attention to the surrounding region, which has plenty to offer visitors beyond the gates of the property.

Locals Hope More Tourists Will Visit Waterford

The reaction from local representatives has been positive. Councillor John Pratt, who lives in Tallow and chairs the Dungarvan and Lismore Municipal Committee, told RTÉ he hoped the purchase would help showcase the area's attractions.

That could mean more people discovering a part of Ireland that offers a different experience from a trip centred on Dublin or the country's more familiar tourist stops.

For visitors, the bigger question is what makes this corner of Ireland worth a trip. Waterford's appeal lies in the variety of experiences packed into the region, from exploring one of Ireland's oldest cities to trying a bread roll that has become a local institution.

What To See And Do In County Waterford

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Waterford was founded by Vikings in AD 914, and its history is still visible in the city's historic centre. Start at Reginald's Tower, a circular stone tower in the Viking Triangle. Built in the early 13th century, it has served as a prison and military store at different points in its history. Its location was strategically important during the Anglo-Norman attack on Waterford in 1170.

Today, exhibitions inside the tower explore the city's Viking heritage through artefacts, weapons, musical instruments and models of the old settlement.

The surrounding Viking Triangle is worth exploring alongside the tower.

Waterford is also famous for its crystal, a tradition that began in 1783 when George and William Penrose established a glassworks to produce fine drinking vessels and decorative objects.

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The original factory closed in 1853, but the craft returned to the city in 1947.

One of the most recognisable designs to emerge from the revived tradition was the Lismore pattern, created by designer Miroslav Havel in 1952.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If there is one local speciality to put on your food itinerary, make it the blaa. This soft white bread roll is traditionally filled with hot bacon, sausages or other breakfast favourites. It can also be enjoyed with butter.

The blaa received Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status in 2013, recognising its specific connection to Waterford. It is one of the simplest ways to experience a food tradition that locals have made their own.

Waterford is not just about historic buildings and city streets. The Waterford Greenway offers a chance to spend time outdoors on a route suited to both cycling and walking. May to September is a good period to consider outdoor activities, when the warmer months make cycling and walking more appealing.

You could pair time on the Greenway with a visit to the city, rather than treating Waterford as a destination for history alone.

Strancally Castle itself may remain off-limits to casual visitors, but its location offers a reason to look more closely at County Waterford. The region combines a Viking-founded city, a special food speciality, a long crystal-making tradition and access to the Irish coast.