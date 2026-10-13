Norwegian Ambassador Explores Meghalaya's Hidden Gems With Family, Shares Breathtaking Views

Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener spent a weekend in Meghalaya with her family, sharing photographs from the trip on X. The pictures show visits their to Wei Sawdong Falls and Arwah Cave, two beautiful natural attractions near Sohra (Cherrapunji).

Sharing pictures from her trip on X, Stener wrote, "Spent a memorable weekend in Shillong with family from Norway, discovering the natural wonders of Meghalaya. With waterfalls, caves and lush landscapes, this beautiful state showcases the remarkable diversity & richness of India."

Norwegian Ambassador Visits Wei Sawdong Falls In Meghalaya

Wei Sawdong Falls is different from other waterfalls, because here, the water flows down three separate tiers. It forms pools that appear bluish-green against the dark rock.

Located around 60 km southwest of Shillong, the waterfall is also close to Dainthlen Falls, so you can explore them both during your trip to the area.

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Getting to Wei Sawdong takes some effort. Visitors have to make their way down a steep trail to reach the waterfall, followed by the climb back up. But the route brings you closer to the three cascades and the clear pools below them, rather than leaving you to admire the falls from a distant viewpoint.

For travellers, the appeal is as much the view of the water against the surrounding greenery as the waterfall itself. Keep in mind that the descent can be demanding, particularly when the path is wet. Good-grip footwear is essential.

Arwah Cave Is Another Stop To Add To Your Sohra Trip

The Ambassador also shares pictures of herself at Arwah Cave, which is also known as Krem Arwah. The experience here is different from the falls. The open landscapes turn into narrow paths under Meghalaya's limestone hills.

The cave is particularly popular for its fossils. You can find preserved crustacean shells and fish bones hidden in the limestone walls, a peek into the area's ancient geological past.

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Look around and you'll also find stalactites hanging from the ceiling and stalagmites rising from the ground. These formations develop over long periods as mineral-rich water deposits layers of limestone.