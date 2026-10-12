Durga Puja 2026: Kolkata Metro Extends Services Till 4 AM Across Key Routes

Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata are set to get busier and the city's Metro is making special travel plans to help people move around the city with ease. To manage the large crowds expected during the festival, special metro services will run on five routes between October 15 and 21.

The Blue, Green, Yellow, Purple and Orange lines will operate overnight special trains from Maha Saptami to Maha Navami, which will provide pandal hoppers, devotees, families and other commuters more time to visit Durga Puja spots.

Here is the full schedule of special services.

Kolkata Metro's Blue Line will run extra services to help people travel during Durga Puja. On October 15 and 16, a total of 284 trains will operate from 6 am to 11 pm. Trains will arrive every six minutes during busy hours. The first trains will leave Shahid Khudiram and Dakshineswar at 6 am. The final services will depart from Dakshineswar at 10:48 pm and Shahid Khudiram at 10:50 pm.

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From October 17 to 20, 248 services will run daily from 1 pm until 4 am. On Dashami, October 21, 140 services will operate between 1 pm and 10:30 pm every eight minutes.

Passengers using the Green Line between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V will also have extra metro services. On October 15 and 16, 240 trains will be available from 6 am to 11 pm. The first train will leave Howrah Maidan at 6 am, while the first service from Salt Lake Sector V will depart at 6:09 am.

From October 17 to 20, 192 services will operate daily, starting at 1:30 pm and continuing until 3:59 am. On Dashami, October 21, 74 trains will run from 1:30 pm to 10:30 pm every 15 minutes.

The Yellow Line will follow a different timetable across the Durga Puja days. On October 15 and 16, the metro will run 120 services between 7:18 am and 9:20 pm. During peak hours, passengers can expect a train every 12 minutes. Five direct services will also run from Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Shahid Khudiram.

From October 17 to 20, the number of services will be 72 each day, operating from 3 pm to 10:53 pm. On Dashami, October 21, the line will have 62 services between 3 pm and 9:38 pm.

People travelling on the Purple Line should check the timings carefully, as the number of trains will change after the first two days of Durga Puja. On October 15 and 16, the line will operate 84 services daily.

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Services will run from 6:40 am to 9:26 pm, and trains will arrive every 21 minutes during peak hours. The first train from Joka towards Majerhat will leave at 6:40 am, while the first service from Majerhat towards Joka will depart at 7:03 am. From October 17 to 21, the line will run 38 services daily from 3 pm to 10:55 pm.

Travellers planning to use the Orange Line during the opening days of Durga Puja will have limited service hours. On October 15 and 16, 62 metro services will be available from 7:40 am to 8:45 pm, while trains will arrive every 25 minutes.

Passengers should make other travel arrangements for the following days. No metro services will run on the Orange Line from October 17 to 21, that is Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Dashami.