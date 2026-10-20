'Ray Of Hope Amidst Flood': Assam Durga Puja Pandal Highlights Devastation

Two Dibrugarh-based Durga Puja pandals have been attracting significant attention in Assam, with one of them highlighting the devastating floods in the state and the other focusing on the iconic Assamese tea gardens.

The Masterpara Durga Puja Committee has based this year's puja on the theme "A Ray Of Hope Amidst The Flood", showcasing the devastation in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts and attracting huge footfall. The pandal also highlights the humanitarian efforts of rescue teams working to save lives.

Speaking about the theme, the president of the Masterpara Durga Puja Committee said,

"We are depicting the destructive floods in Assam that have caused widespread devastation."

Through this theme, the committee seeks to present a message of hope, resilience and solidarity amid the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Graham Bazar Durga Puja Committee has left people in awe by creating a tea garden-themed Durga Puja pandal that celebrates the rich heritage, culture and traditions of Assam's tea gardens.

Made with eco-friendly bamboo and natural tea bushes, the pandal portrays the daily lives, customs and traditions of the tea garden communities. The organisers aim to promote sustainability by embracing a plastic-free environment.

The Manohari Tea Estate is serving 5,000 cups of Assam tea daily to pandal-goers throughout the Durga Puja celebrations, further highlighting the significance of tea in Assam's cultural identity.

Speaking about the theme, Jitendra Srivastav, a member of the puja committee, said, "We have used only eco-friendly materials, and our puja pandal is attracting a huge crowd. Our theme is based on Assam tea and its 200-year-old legacy. Through this initiative, we are trying to showcase the rich heritage of Assam tea."