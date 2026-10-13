Assam Announces 20% Durga Puja Bonus For Over 10 Lakh Tea Garden Workers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a special 20 per cent bonus for tea garden workers across the state ahead of Durga Puja. The move is set to benefit around 10 lakh workers employed in more than 800 tea estates throughout the state. The chief minister shared that the festive payout aims to bring extra joy to the tea community, helping families celebrate the state's biggest festival with greater enthusiasm.

"On the sacred occasion of Navratri, a gift of joy for the brothers and sisters of our tea community," the post by the chief minister read.

"Distribution of a special 20% BONUS in over 800 tea gardens of Assam before Durga Puja, so that our tea workers can celebrate the festival's joys and festivities with their families."

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For many in the region, Durga Puja is the most anticipated time of the year, and the annual bonus plays a crucial role in household spending during the holidays.

Assam accounts for nearly 55 per cent of India's total tea production, making the tea industry the backbone of the state's rural economy.

Over six million people live across the tea belts in the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, relying heavily on the sector for their livelihood.

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Assam is one of India's leading tea-producing states. The plantations are concentrated in two main valleys - the Brahmaputra Valley and the Barak Valley.

As per the reports, daily wages for tea garden workers stand at approximately Rs 280 in the Brahmaputra Valley and Rs 258 in the Barak Valley, alongside subsidised rations and other basic benefits provided by estate management.

The bonus was approved last month, and the decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

"The State Cabinet today approved the payment of a 20 per cent bonus to the eligible workers and employees of the tea gardens of Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL)," the Chief Minister said back then.

"Cabinet has decided to accord 17th October, 2026, as a Durga Puja Holiday in addition to the other four days already notified as puja holidays."