Himanta Sarma's Office Releases 'Original Footage' To Debunk Viral AI Image

The Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has released a video it says is the original footage from which a viral image of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a woman was created. The image had been circulating on social media.
The CMO said it released the source video to show what actually happened and to demonstrate that the image was allegedly manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI) and other editing tools.
The Chief Minister's Office, Assam has taken serious note of the deliberate circulation of a completely FAKE and morphed image of Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswa on social media. The image, created using Artificial Intelligence, is entirely fabricated and has no basis in reality whatsoever. Its creation and circulation is a malicious and deliberate attempt to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the Hon'ble Chief Minister. Creating and spreading such fabricated content is an act of utter disrespect to truth and a blatant abuse of social media. A case has already been registered and the persons involved in creating and circulating the fake image have been identified. Strict legal action will be initiated against all those responsible. No one involved in this malicious campaign will be allowed to escape accountability. The CMO Assam strongly urges people not to become instruments of such malicious propaganda. Those who have shared or amplified such fabricated content must exercise responsibility and verify facts before circulating anything online.— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 4, 2026
According to the CMO, the image was created and circulated to mislead people and damage the Chief Minister's reputation. The authenticity of the video and the claim of manipulation have not been independently verified.
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Assam police sources said a case has been registered over the alleged use of AI to create and circulate the image. The CMO said the people suspected of being involved have been identified and that legal action is under way.
The CMO urged people not to believe or share such content without verifying it, noting that AI-generated and digitally altered images can be made to look genuine. It warned that anyone found creating or circulating fabricated material could face legal action.
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