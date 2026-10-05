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Himanta Sarma's Office Releases 'Original Footage' To Debunk Viral AI Image

The CMO said it released the source video to show what actually happened and to demonstrate that the image was allegedly manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI) and other editing tools.

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Himanta Sarma's Office Releases 'Original Footage' To Debunk Viral AI Image
Assam police sources said a case has been registered.

The Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has released a video it says is the original footage from which a viral image of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a woman was created. The image had been circulating on social media.

The CMO said it released the source video to show what actually happened and to demonstrate that the image was allegedly manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI) and other editing tools.

According to the CMO, the image was created and circulated to mislead people and damage the Chief Minister's reputation. The authenticity of the video and the claim of manipulation have not been independently verified.

READ | Assam Bypoll Turns 'Biryani vs Rusk' As Himanta Sarma Spars With Congress MP

Assam police sources said a case has been registered over the alleged use of AI to create and circulate the image. The CMO said the people suspected of being involved have been identified and that legal action is under way.

The CMO urged people not to believe or share such content without verifying it, noting that AI-generated and digitally altered images can be made to look genuine. It warned that anyone found creating or circulating fabricated material could face legal action.

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