"Attacking Foundations Of Democracy": Himanta Sarma Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of mounting an attack on the very foundations of Indian democracy.

In a post on X, Sarma said, “Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party are mounting an attack on the very foundations of India's vibrant democracy. Their double standard is plain to see. When Shri @narendramodi Ji is elected Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi calls it manipulation, yet his own election to Parliament and his subsequent elevation as Leader of the Opposition is beyond question.”

He added, “When Assam votes, the result is unacceptable, when Kerala votes, it is welcomed. Democracy, for the Congress, is valid only when it delivers victory for the Congress. Now, by marching to the Supreme Court despite the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India declining a meeting, Rahul Gandhi seeks to turn political pressure on the highest court of our land. Constitutional institutions cannot be made answerable to a party's electoral frustrations.”

Announcing a protest programme, the Chief Minister said, “The people of Assam will not stay silent. From tomorrow until 31 October, @BJP4Assam will hold peaceful mass rallies at every district headquarters across the state. Through these rallies, we will alert our people to the Cong's party's attempts to: Blackmail our constitutional institutions, shield illegal infiltrators by opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and undermine the democratic mandate of the people.”

Sarma stated, “At the same time, through this program, we will reaffirm our unwavering support for Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and his vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The people's mandate deserves respect. Our institutions deserve independence. Neither can be held hostage to political convenience.”

READ | 'Rahul Gandhi vs Election Commission': Supreme Court Hearing Likely Tomorrow

Thousands of people gathered in central Delhi on Monday as opposition leaders began their march to the Supreme Court to challenge Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral irregularities. While the INDIA bloc leaders marched, their legal team filed a petition against the poll panel chief over alleged "vote chori" (vote theft).

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders in the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, questioning the mass deletion of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and seeking intervention in the functioning of the Election Commission.