Indian-Origin Couple's Rs 94 Lakh Dream Cafe In Australia Destroyed In Suspected Arson Attack

An Indian-origin couple who invested more than $100,000 (around Rs 94 lakh) of their life savings in their dream cafe in Melbourne have been left devastated after a suspected arson attack at a neighbouring tobacco shop caused extensive damage to their business. According to The Australia Today, Ashish Sharma and Manali Purohit opened their vegan cafe, And Bodega, in Fitzroy North in July 2026 after spending five months renovating the premises, sourcing second-hand furniture and carrying out much of the work themselves. "We put in basically all our life savings. We did a lot of it DIY," said co-owner Sharma.

However, barely three months after opening, their business was severely damaged in a suspected firebombing at the neighbouring tobacconist on October 12.

According to Australian media reports, emergency services were called to St Georges Road at around 3.45 am after reports of an explosion. Police believe one or more offenders broke into the tobacco shop and deliberately set it on fire. The shop was destroyed, while the cafe and other nearby businesses suffered extensive damage.

No arrests had been reported in the initial coverage of the incident. Police have also said there was no indication that the targeted tobacconist was selling illicit tobacco. The incident is part of a wider spate of firebombings targeting tobacco shops across Melbourne, with hundreds of similar attacks reported since late 2023.

The couple suffered another setback the day after the fire. About $5,000 worth of technology and equipment was reportedly stolen from the fire-damaged cafe. Sharma described the scene as resembling a warzone, with the roof melted and soot covering the premises. The couple said the destruction had left them struggling to come to terms with the loss of a business they had built with their savings and months of hard work.

Their insurance is expected to provide a payout of around $25,000. However, the couple said the amount would fall well short of the estimated $100,000 needed to rebuild the café at the same location, The Guardian reported.

They have since launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for repairs, replace equipment, settle outstanding payments to staff and suppliers, and explore a new location for And Bodega.

Purohit, who grew up in Mumbai and trained as a pastry chef in India, said the couple had also received support from other small businesses. Some have offered to donate a portion of their profits, organise fundraisers and contribute food. The couple have also been moved by the response from local residents, many of whom have reached out to ask about the café and express their sadness over the damage.

"Words can't describe just how seen and loved we feel," Purohit said.