Akhil Gogoi Ends 14-Day Sit-In After Himanta Sarma's Flood Relief Assurance

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has ended his 14-day sit-in at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises on Thursday after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured him that the government would look into the demands for flood relief and rehabilitation in Upper Assam.

Gogoi began the indefinite protest on October 2, seeking the release of Rs 15,000 in interim assistance for eligible flood-affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat. He also demanded additional financial assistance for affected families and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the floods.

Explaining his decision to withdraw the protest, Gogoi said he wanted to give the government an opportunity to act on the Chief Minister's assurances.

"If the Chief Minister is making these assurances, it would be improper for me to continue the satyagraha without giving the government an opportunity to act. I do not need credit for this. I told the government to do the work, and I would give it the credit," Gogoi said.

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The MLA's main demand was the payment of Rs 15,000 to every eligible flood-affected family. He had alleged that several families were yet to receive the assistance despite the deadline announced by the government.

Gogoi also sought an additional Rs 10,000 for affected families in Sivasagar and Charaideo, besides compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each affected family across the four districts.

During the protest, Gogoi said around 4,000 families in his constituency had received the Rs 15,000 assistance, while payments had been sanctioned for another 3,064 families. According to him, the additional payments would amount to around Rs 4.60 crore.

The demand for a CBI investigation remains a point of disagreement. Gogoi has called for a probe into the circumstances surrounding the floods and alleged lapses that contributed to the damage. The government has proposed an expert committee instead, an option Gogoi said he had accepted reluctantly.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta also held discussions with Gogoi over the relief demands, including telephone conversations, as the government considered the issues raised by the MLA.

Another concern raised by Gogoi is whether the beneficiary survey has identified every family entitled to assistance. He has questioned the process of preparing the list, warning that families who suffered losses could be left out.

The government has completed three rounds of surveys covering around 57,000 flood-affected families in Upper Assam. The estimated compensation requirement is approximately Rs 1,100 crore. The state government has said it would send a proposal to the Centre and consider releasing the assistance in phases if central funds are delayed.

The floods damaged houses, agricultural land, roads, embankments and other infrastructure across the affected districts, leaving families waiting for rehabilitation assistance.