Slogans, Black Flags: Protests Near Himanta Sarma's Home Over Assam Floods

Assam's opposition party Raijor Dal held a protest outside Guwahati's Minister's Colony, where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's residence is located, on Thursday, demanding immediate and adequate relief for people affected by the recent floods in Upper Assam.

A large number of protesters gathered at the spot following a call by Raijor Dal leaders and leaders of supporting organisations. Carrying black flags and raising slogans, the protesters demanded financial assistance for flood-affected families, particularly in Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat.

A heavy police presence was deployed around the Chief Minister's residence as the protesters gathered. Police intervened when the protesters attempted to move towards the residence and detained several people from the site. Among those detained were Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti general secretary Bidyut Saikia and Raijor Dal leader Dhoirya Konwar. Several other party workers and supporters were also detained and later taken away by police.

The protesters also demanded a CBI inquiry into what the Raijor Dal has described as man-made factors behind the floods and the large-scale destruction in Upper Assam.

The party has been demanding enhanced compensation for families who suffered losses in the floods, along with funds for rebuilding damaged houses and restoring public infrastructure. The Raijor Dal also informed that the government must ensure that relief reaches affected families without delay and that adequate funds are made available for rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat were among the areas badly affected by the floods, with families reporting damage to homes, agricultural land and other properties.