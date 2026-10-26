Himanta Biswa Sarma And His Cabinet Ministers Groove To Gangnam Style In AI Video

Artificial intelligence has made it possible to create videos that place familiar faces in unexpected situations, often turning them into entertaining social media content. An AI-generated video featuring Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet ministers has caught the internet's attention by showing the political leaders performing dance moves to a popular international hit.

The video features Sarma and his ministers performing the signature steps of South Korean singer PSY's 2012 hit song, Gangnam Style. Using AI, the clip shows the leaders attempting the song's famous dance moves. The energetic performance has gone viral on social media.

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Released in 2012, Gangnam Style became a worldwide sensation because of its catchy music and choreography. The song's most recognisable feature is its horse-riding dance step, in which the performer imitates riding a horse through a series of rhythmic movements.

The dance became widely popular, with people across the world attempting to recreate the signature moves. The song's music video also made YouTube history by becoming the first video on the platform to reach one billion views.

