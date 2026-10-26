Himanta Biswa Sarma And His Cabinet Ministers Groove To Gangnam Style In AI Video

Artificial intelligence has made it possible to create videos that place familiar faces in unexpected situations, often turning them into entertaining social media content. An AI-generated video featuring Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet ministers has caught the internet's attention by showing the political leaders performing dance moves to a popular international hit.
The video features Sarma and his ministers performing the signature steps of South Korean singer PSY's 2012 hit song, Gangnam Style. Using AI, the clip shows the leaders attempting the song's famous dance moves. The energetic performance has gone viral on social media.
Watch Video Here:
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet ministers surprised internet users by sharing a fun AI-generated Gangnam Style dance video online. The hilarious clip, featuring playful face-swapping and energetic moves, went viral across social media, showcasing a lighter, more entertaining side of state political leadership right now. More on https://t.co/Yz2reD0jdz— NDTV (@ndtv) October 25, 2026
Released in 2012, Gangnam Style became a worldwide sensation because of its catchy music and choreography. The song's most recognisable feature is its horse-riding dance step, in which the performer imitates riding a horse through a series of rhythmic movements.
The dance became widely popular, with people across the world attempting to recreate the signature moves. The song's music video also made YouTube history by becoming the first video on the platform to reach one billion views.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world