Video: 7-Foot Durga Idol Made With 50,000 Safety Pins Becomes Major Attraction In Assam

A seven-foot-tall idol of Goddess Durga, made using 50,000 safety pins, has emerged as one of the key attractions at a Durga Puja pandal in Assam's Dhubri district this year. The idol was created by artist Sanjib Basak, who chose safety pins for his latest work to draw attention to the issue of women's dignity and safety.

The installation is being displayed at Rashmi Sangha's Durga Puja pandal in Panchmore, Dhubri, during the festive celebrations.

Basak, an employee of the Assam government's Disaster Management Department, is known for creating Durga idols from unconventional materials. His earlier works have featured tablets, buttons, syringes and beads.

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The safety-pin idol continues that tradition, transforming an everyday household object into a striking representation of the goddess. Through his creations, Basak seeks to highlight social issues and bring them into the spotlight during Durga Puja festivities.

His work has earned recognition from organisations including the Assam Book of World Records and the India Book of Records, and he has received several awards for his artistic achievements.

Balancing his passion with a full-time government job, Basak completes his official duties during the day and works on his creations late into the night.

The latest installation adds another unique entry to his collection of Durga idols crafted from unconventional materials, with 50,000 safety pins giving this year's creation its distinctive appearance.