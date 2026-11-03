Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Storm Uproots Trees, Disrupts Road Connectivity In Assam's Sadia, 1 Killed

The storm caused extensive damage across Sadia, while the full extent of the destruction is yet to be assessed.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Storm Uproots Trees, Disrupts Road Connectivity In Assam's Sadia, 1 Killed
Massive trees were uprooted and fell across a stretch of nearly 4-5 kilometres along NH 115.

A devastating storm in Sadia, Assam, claimed one life and caused widespread damage early on Tuesdau morning. 

The powerful storm, which struck in the early hours, severely affected Chapakhowa, the headquarters of Sadia, along with several neighbouring areas.

Massive trees were uprooted and fell across a stretch of nearly 4-5 kilometres along National Highway 115, completely disrupting road connectivity and vehicular movement.

In a tragic incident, one person died after a huge tree was uprooted and fell on a potato warehouse at Seuj Nagar in Sadia.

The victim has been identified as Shiv Shankar Sah. According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred when he was returning from the bathroom at night.

The storm caused extensive damage across Sadia, while the full extent of the destruction is yet to be assessed.

Further details are awaited.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sadia Storm, Assam Storm, Massive Storm In Sadia
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com