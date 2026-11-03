Storm Uproots Trees, Disrupts Road Connectivity In Assam's Sadia, 1 Killed

A devastating storm in Sadia, Assam, claimed one life and caused widespread damage early on Tuesdau morning.

The powerful storm, which struck in the early hours, severely affected Chapakhowa, the headquarters of Sadia, along with several neighbouring areas.

Massive trees were uprooted and fell across a stretch of nearly 4-5 kilometres along National Highway 115, completely disrupting road connectivity and vehicular movement.

In a tragic incident, one person died after a huge tree was uprooted and fell on a potato warehouse at Seuj Nagar in Sadia.

The victim has been identified as Shiv Shankar Sah. According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred when he was returning from the bathroom at night.

The storm caused extensive damage across Sadia, while the full extent of the destruction is yet to be assessed.

Further details are awaited.