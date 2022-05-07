On Camera, Tornado Tears Through Paddy Field, Huts In Assam

The tornado damaged a paddy field and several huts in Assam's Barpeta district.

A low-intensity tornado struck Assam's Barpeta district today, taking the residents by surprise. There are no immediate reports of loss of life or property. Several residents shared photos and videos of the swirling column of air carrying dust and debris.

“A low-intensity tornado hit Chenga district in Assam's Barpeta on Saturday. It is not a cyclone,” Sanjay O'Neill Shaw, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, told EastMojo.

The tornado was captured on camera tearing across the village. The tornado, a rare occurrence in these parts, is seen uprooting paddy and some huts in the video.

In the last one month, Assam has witnessed several incidents of severe storms and lightning. At least 18 people died in the state due to lightning or the storms. However, the rainfall averages for some of these states are still well below the season's average precipitation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Odisha. The yellow alert is a watch-out notice for isolated heavy rains.