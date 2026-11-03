Dead Monkey Found In Assam Engineering College Water Tank, 54 Students Fall Ill

A dead monkey was found inside an overhead water tank at Assam Engineering College (AEC) in Guwahati after students complained of foul-smelling water and began falling ill at Hostel No. 7.

Fifty-four students were brought to Government Ayurvedic College Hospital with complaints of stomach pain, vomiting and fever.

The discovery was made on Sunday when students decided to inspect the water tanks after repeated complaints about the quality of water. Students said they had been using the same water for drinking, bathing, brushing their teeth and washing utensils.

Student representative Mrithanjayan said the problem was first noticed after students returned to the hostel following the Durga Puja vacation.

He said complaints were made to the hostel caretaker after the drinking water developed a foul smell. Initially, students suspected that the stomach ailments reported by some residents were linked to food.

As more students fell ill, a group decided to check the overhead tanks themselves. They found a decomposed monkey inside one of them.

Mrithanjayan alleged that the hostel authorities had been informed about the foul-smelling water before the discovery but that the problem continued.

He also said some students were in a serious condition, with two or three of his friends requiring hospital treatment. One student was reportedly receiving saline treatment and having difficulty walking.

The incident also affected academic preparations, with the students' upcoming CAT examinations postponed.

College Cleans Water Tanks, Shifts Mess

AEC Principal Dr Amrita Ganguli said the administration cleaned the water tanks and shifted the students' mess to another hostel after receiving reports of stomach-related illnesses.

She said around 30 to 40 students had initially complained of symptoms, including problems resembling dysentery.

According to the principal, medical check-ups and treatment were arranged for the affected students. She maintained that none required hospitalisation or emergency medical procedures.

Dr Ganguli said the affected students were doing well and had resumed attending classes. She also said the hostel had been temporarily vacated, although its mess continued to function.

However, Government Ayurvedic College Principal Dr Pranab Jyoti Baishya confirmed that 54 AEC students were brought to the hospital following the incident.

He said the students were examined and treated at the casualty department for stomach pain, vomiting and fever.

Three students were referred for further medical attention, while the remaining students returned after receiving treatment. Dr Baishya said none required hospital admission and all 54 were stable.

The water tank incident has also brought attention to the recurring problem of monkeys entering the Assam Engineering College campus.

Dr Ganguli said a hill behind the college is home to a large monkey population, with the animals frequently coming down to the campus, particularly during the afternoon, in search of food.

She claimed that groups of around 300 to 400 monkeys sometimes enter the campus and that their presence has become a safety concern for students.

The principal said one student was recently bitten by a monkey and had to undergo medical treatment, including anti-rabies treatment.

The college has written to the Forest Department two to three times, seeking intervention to address the problem. Dr Ganguli said several hostels are located within the campus and house young students, making their safety a concern for the administration.

She said the college did not have the resources or equipment to deal with the growing monkey problem and urged the Forest Department to take appropriate measures.

The immediate health situation has reportedly stabilised, but the discovery inside the water tank and the recurring movement of monkeys across the campus have raised concerns over student safety and hostel maintenance.