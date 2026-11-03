'Hit Their Anti-Aircraft Facility Nicely': Trump Confirms US Strike On Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States had launched strikes on Iran in a telephone interview with Fox News. His confirmation of a "minor attack" comes after reports of the US military carrying out limited, defensive strikes on Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz.

"They built an anti-aircraft facility... As soon as it was completed, we hit it last night very nicely," Trump said on the Fox & Friends show.

On being asked about plans after midterms, Trump said that he is not "looking to, you know, kill lots of people, but if we have to, we'll have to."

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the 'secret' attack on Qeshm island, which appeared to be limited.

According to US officials, the latest assault was defensive in nature to prevent Iran from having the freedom to attack commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for oil shipments that has been largely blocked since the war began in late February.

Iranian state media outlet IRNA, meanwhile, reported that five explosions were heard in rapid succession on the island and that some residents reported seeing two aircraft flying in its skies.

During the interview, Trump also said that he made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States would no longer be providing funding to Israel after the end of this year.

Washington is ending a 10-year security assistance deal with Israel that allowed $3.8 billion in annual assistance to its ally until 2028.

READ | US Strikes Iran's Qeshm Island, Hours Before Midterm Elections

"Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping," Trump said.

"We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll help Israel if they need it", added.

The strikes came amid reports that Netanyahu was pressing Trump to consider fresh military action against Iran after the US midterm elections, even as the US leader has played down the possibility of a return to war, touting the possibility of a diplomatic deal.