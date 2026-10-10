16-Coach Vande Bharat Chair Car Completes 180 Kmph Trial On Mathura-Nagda Route

Indian Railways' new Vande Bharat Chair Car trainset successfully completed a high-speed trial run at 180 km/h on the Mathura–Nagda section. The 16-coach Vande Bharat Chair Car trainset has been manufactured at Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Punjab's Kapurthala. As per the Ministry of Railways, the trial took place on October 8, 2026, under the supervision of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).

Equipped with an advanced propulsion system, the trainset was assessed for high-speed performance, operational efficiency and safety, a milestone in India's modern railway manufacturing journey.

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The successful completion of the CCRS inspection marks a significant milestone in the development of advanced Vande Bharat trainsets, highlighting the growing capabilities in modern railway manufacturing in India.

It is worth noting that completing a trial at 180 kmph does not automatically mean the train will operate at that speed during regular passenger services. Currently, the Vande Bharat train will run at a speed of 130 to 160 km/h, but will eventually reach speeds of 180 km/h.

Vande Bharat train features

The newly manufactured Vande Bharat trainset features ergonomically designed reclining seats with ample legroom, large panoramic windows to provide better views and natural lighting, and zero-discharge bio-vacuum toilets, meaning no waste is discharged.

The train also has automatic sliding doors, and a smooth suspension system that reduces jerks and vibrations.

Air-conditioned coaches are designed to adjust the temperature based on passenger numbers and maintain a pleasant temperature throughout the trip. Special toilets have also been created for wheelchair-accessible passengers with disabilities.

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RCF Kapurthala Records Highest-Ever Coach Production

In the financial year 2025–26, RCF Kapurthala achieved its highest-ever annual production of 2,383 coaches. The factory has established itself as an important centre for modern railway coach manufacturing, contributing to the development of advanced trainsets, and producing modern coaches for advanced trains such as Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat

Its manufacturing capabilities have also gained international recognition, with railway coaches exported to several countries in Asia and Africa.

To date, all Vande Bharat trains have been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.