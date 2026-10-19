Video: "We Didn't Have Any Expectations," American Couple Reviews First Vande Bharat Journey

An American couple took their first train ride in India, and it was on a Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Aurangabad.

"We're about to board our very first train in India. We have about a six-hour train ride to Aurangabad. Let's see what this is like," said Sara at the start of a video posted to The Detour Duo account on Instagram.

Sara runs the account with her partner Tony and they post videos and stories of their travels around the world.

Sara said she and Tony had travelled on trains in several other countries before, but they did not have any particular expectations for their first train journey in India.

"We've ridden loads of trains in other countries before, so we didn't really have any set expectations for our first Indian train," she said.

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After boarding the train, they found their seats and were happy with the space available. "We found our seats and we actually had a ton of room," she said.

Sara also shared details about the food served during the journey. Around two hours into the trip, they were given a meal. About two hours later, they received a snack tray.

Passengers were also offered water, tea or coffee and a newspaper during the journey.

She also shared a tip for people planning to travel on the train. Sara recommended downloading movies or other entertainment before boarding, as the English movie options available on the train's Wi-Fi network were limited.

"I do recommend downloading your own entertainment beforehand," she said while showing the movies available on the network.

At the end of the video, she said they were heading to Aurangabad and asked viewers to follow their journey through the city.

"Next up, Aurangabad. Make sure you follow along to see what we get up to in this historic city," she said.

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Train Route

Mumbai CSMT-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express covers around 370 km from Mumbai to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, earlier known as Aurangabad. The journey takes around five and a half hours

The train starts from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and passes through Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road and Manmad before reaching Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It then continues towards Jalna, Parbhani and Hazur Sahib Nanded.

Aurangabad is known for its history and famous sites, including the Ajanta and Ellora Caves. The city attracts tourists from India and other countries.