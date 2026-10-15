Video: Vande Bharat Cuts Through Snow-Clad Kashmir, Internet Calls It 'Mini Switzerland'

Kashmir is a popular travel destination, especially during winter. Snow-covered trees, mountains and roads make the region look beautiful. While people can enjoy these views from a flight, travelling by train gives a different experience.

A video of a Vande Bharat Express train passing through snow-covered Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral on social media. The video has caught the attention of users, with many comparing the views to Switzerland.

The man travelled on the Vande Bharat Express (train number 26404), which departs from Srinagar at 8 am and reaches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at around 11 am. The journey takes about three hours.

Captured in the Banihal region, the video shows the orange-coloured Vande Bharat Express standing out against the white snow. The railway station and tracks are covered in snow which makes the scene look like a postcard.

Passengers get to see a different side of the Valley. The views of snow-covered trees, mountains and railway tracks make the journey special for travellers.

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One user on social media commented, "I'll sit by the door. The view looks amazing." Another wrote, "It's most beautiful during Jan." Some also called it a dream trip.

Best Time To Plan Your Train Journey

January and February are the best months to travel on the Vande Bharat Express through Jammu and Kashmir if you want to see snow-covered mountains and trees. Mid-January to early February is a good time to plan your journey.

The morning journey allows you to enjoy the views in daylight, especially around Banihal.

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How To Book The Ticket?

Visit the official website of IRCTC, www. irctc.co.in.

Enter Srinagar as your starting station and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra as your destination.

Select your travel date and click on “Search Trains”.

Choose Vande Bharat Express, train number 26404, which departs Srinagar at 8 am.

Select your preferred class, either Chair Car or Executive Chair Car.

Enter the passenger details, make the payment and save your confirmed ticket.

Book early for these months, as winter travel can be popular.