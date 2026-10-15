Court Bans Motorboats, Jet Skis In Dal Lake Over Environmental Concerns

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has banned the use of motorboats and jet skis in Dal Lake and warned that any violation of the prohibition orders will be viewed as contempt of court.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri passed the orders and directed the government to explore the possibility of using solar-powered e-engines in the lake.

The court's order comes on the back of a petition that submitted that the motorboats and jet skis in Dal Lake are likely to damage its ecosystem and, therefore, a regulated and protective approach toward the issue needs to be adopted in a uniform manner.

"In the larger interest of justice, taking a comprehensive view of the submissions made, it is directed that the respondent authorities LCMA, Tourism, and Police shall ensure that no motorboat, whether it be a shikara motorboat, or Jet Ski which operates by fuel, is operated in the Dal Lake until further orders," the order reads.

The motorboats used by the administration for emergency, law and order and disaster management have been exempted from the prohibition order, the court said.

The bench has warned that any violation of the prohibition order shall be held as contempt of court and asked the government to work on a comprehensive policy on the operation of motorised boats in Dal Lake.

"We direct that in case any motorized boat is allowed to ply or is reported to ply, it shall be held as contempt of today's order of this court, and therefore the officers concerned shall take a strict view by restricting and prohibiting such operations," the court said in the order.

"The boats which may be used by the administration and the authorities for the purpose of emergency services, law and order, disaster management, and safety shall remain exempted from this order," reads the order.

The court directed the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Tourism Department and Police to ensure that no fuel-powered motorboat, including motorised shikaras and Jet Skis, operates on the lake until further orders.