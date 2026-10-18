Chief Justice To Inaugurate Permanent High Court Bench In Leh Today

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant will inaugurate the permanent bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Leh on Sunday, a senior official said.

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said the move was significant as it would bring justice closer to the people of the Union Territory.

"The establishment of the high court bench is an important development for Ladakh, particularly for people living in remote and far-flung areas who have long faced difficulties in accessing higher judicial institutions due to geographical constraints, harsh weather conditions and long travel distances," he said on Saturday.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena will also attend the function.

"This is a very significant development. If we look back at the history of high courts in India over the past 40 years, I do not think that a sitting bench has been established in this manner for any other high court," Kundra added.

He cited the Gauhati High Court's bench in Arunachal Pradesh as one example of a similar arrangement, adding that he had also heard of benches being established in Gwalior in the past.

Emphasising the practical benefits for residents, Kundra said people seeking judicial relief, including through writ petitions, would no longer have to travel to Srinagar or Jammu for such proceedings.

"Bringing justice closer to the people is a very significant achievement. Otherwise, anyone who feels aggrieved and wishes to file a writ petition would have to travel to Srinagar or Jammu. The fact that this is now possible in Leh is an extremely positive development," he said.

Kundra said the initiative had taken shape within just two months and was not even among the demands raised by Ladakh representatives engaged in talks with the Centre.

"Rather, it is a unilateral initiative taken by the government of India, which fully understands the challenges posed by the difficult terrain and the circumstances in which people live here.

"The government recognises that ensuring access to justice closer to people's doorsteps is crucial," he said.

On September 5, the regulation enabling the establishment of a permanent Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the Union Territory of Ladakh came into force.

The regulation was promulgated by the President of India on August 27, and stipulated that it would come into force on a date appointed by the Administrator through a notification in the Official Gazette.

Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor appointed September 5 as the date for the Regulation to take effect.

Saxena described the development as a "historic step" towards making the justice delivery system more accessible and has expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for strengthening the judicial system in Ladakh.

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