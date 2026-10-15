J&K Special Police Officer Goes Missing With Service Rifle

In a concerning development from the Chenab Valley, a 55-year-old Special Police Officer (SPO) has gone missing along with his service rifle in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting security forces to launch a large-scale search operation.

The missing SPO has been identified as Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Trihgam, Kishtwar.

Officials said Ahmed left his police post to go home around 7 am today, but never reached his destination.

According to police sources, Ahmed was carrying his service weapon, a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), at the time he went missing. Family members said they have been unable to establish any contact with him since morning.

Speaking to NDTV, Ahmed's wife said she panicked when he did not return home. She immediately went to the police post to check.

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"They told me he had already left for home. But he never came. We have no information about where he is, and we are very worried," she said.

Following the report, senior police officers were alerted, and teams were rushed to the area.

A search operation has been launched to trace the SPO and his weapon, with police scanning all possible routes, forest patches and surrounding locations.

Sources informed NDTV that police are looking into all angles while investigating the case. As it was raining heavily in Kishtwar this morning, one possibility being looked into is whether he slipped or met with an accident on his way home.

Officials added that other angles, including whether he left with the rifle to join terror ranks or whether he was kidnapped by terrorists, are also under investigation.

It may be recalled that there have been several instances in the past in Jammu and Kashmir where policemen have deserted with their service weapons and joined terrorist organisations.

Police have so far not issued any official statement, and further investigation is underway.