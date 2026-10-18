After IAS Officer Abuses Woman Colleague, J&K Issues Fresh Code Of Conduct

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued a fresh code of conduct, warning employees against the use of derogatory, threatening or inappropriate language at the workplace and cautioning that any violation will invite strict action.

The circular has come in the backdrop of a major controversy that has rocked the administration, in which a senior IAS officer was seen abusing his junior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS ) woman officer during an official online meeting.

In the video, which has now gone viral, the IAS officer, Kumar Rajiv Ranjan, who is the Secretary Labour and Employment, can be heard losing his temper and shouting at his junior woman officer, Beenish Wani, allegedly calling her "bloody shit" and asserting "I am your boss."

Taking serious note of the incident, the government has already ordered an inquiry into the alleged misconduct.

In this backdrop, the General Administration Department (GAD) has issued a circular on the observance of prescribed standards of conduct and professional decorum at all levels of administration. Citing Rule 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, the circular reiterates that all officers and officials are expected to maintain the highest standards of integrity, devotion to duty, discipline and conduct becoming of a public servant.

The government has enjoined upon all employees to ensure that official interactions are conducted with due courtesy, restraint, dignity and mutual respect. It has been made clear that these standards shall apply equally to interactions between superior officers and their subordinates, between officers and officials of different ranks, and between subordinate employees and their seniors.

"Seniority and supervisory authority shall be exercised with responsibility and fairness, while all officers and officials shall extend due regard to lawful directions, established procedures and the responsibilities attached to the offices," the circular read.

It further warns that the use of derogatory, threatening or otherwise inappropriate language, as well as conduct inconsistent with the dignity of office, shall be strictly avoided.

All Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments and Managing Directors have been directed to bring these instructions to the notice of employees under their administrative control and ensure strict compliance at all levels.