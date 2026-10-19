Terror Hideout Busted In J&K's Rajouri, 9 Grenades Recovered From Forest Cave

Security forces on Monday busted a terror hideout and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition inside a forest cave in Rajouri district.

A joint search operation was launched by security forces in the morning in Chor Hill, Panch Gabbar area of Tehsil Kotranka, said officials.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the hideout, troops of the 60 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army cordoned off the forest area and carried out a thorough search this evening.

During the search operation, they found a natural cave hideout inside the forest. Nine under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades, an AK-47 magazine, and 18 rounds of AK ammunition were recovered from inside.

Officials said the timely recovery has foiled a potential attempt by terrorists to carry out subversive activities in the area. "Often terrorists use natural caves as hideouts to checkmate security agencies operating in that area," said a senior security force officer.

The recovered ammunition has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered. A further search operation in the area is underway.