"Motivated Propaganda": India Rejects Islamic Group's Resolution On J&K

India has rejected a resolution adopted at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that featured references to Jammu and Kashmir, accusing Pakistan of orchestrating a campaign of politically motivated propaganda and criticising the grouping for allowing itself to be used to advance Islamabad's agenda.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it categorically rejected the anti-India references contained in the resolutions adopted at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Baghdad on Saturday and Sunday.

"The references to India are malicious, biased, and false, and have been orchestrated by Pakistan. We are disappointed that the OIC has once again allowed itself to be misused by Pakistan for its bigoted agenda," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA said the OIC had no authority to comment on matters that fell strictly within India's domestic jurisdiction, reiterating that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were integral and inalienable parts of the country.

"As we have said in the past, the OIC has no locus standi whatsoever to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Politically motivated propaganda can never alter this reality. Over the past years since the abrogation of Art 370, Jammu & Kashmir has seen significant economic growth and benefits accruing directly to its people through infrastructure development, tourism and connectivity. This is in stark contrast to the situation in PoJK, where Pakistan has unleashed violence, repression and brutality on civilian protesters, killing scores of them, including women and children," the MEA said.

The abrogation of Article 370 ended the special status previously enjoyed by the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, while the subsequent reorganisation divided it into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The MEA accused Pakistan of unleashing "violence, repression and brutality" against civilian protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging that scores of people, including women and children, had been killed.

The ministry also accused Islamabad of attempting to conceal the alleged violations through restrictions on media coverage.

"No amount of media blackout has been able to hide these grave violations of human rights," the statement said. "The only issues related to Jammu and Kashmir that remain to be addressed are Pakistan vacating from areas under its illegal and forcible occupation and ceasing its continued support to cross-border terrorism."

The ministry termed the references as a "desperate attempt" to shift scrutiny away from what it called Pakistan's "appalling record" on the persecution of minorities and sectarian violence, as well as governance failures and political instability.

"Other fabricated and hostile references against India in the OIC resolutions, including insinuations related to Islamophobia, are nothing but a desperate attempt by Pakistan to divert international attention from its own appalling record of minority persecution and sectarian violence, apart from governance failure and political instabilty," the MEA said.

"The OIC's repeated endorsement of patently malicious propaganda and narratives peddled by Pakistan raises serious questions about its credibility and integrity. We hope its members would do better and reform this organisation," it added.