Missing Jammu And Kashmir Cop's Murder Case Solved, 2 Arrested

The Kishtwar police in Jammu and Kashmir have solved the murder case of missing Special Police Officer (SPO), Bashir Ahmed, and arrested two accused. The official had gone missing along with his service rifle on October 15 from a police post.

When he did not return, his wife went to the post to inquire about his whereabouts, only to be told that he had already left for home.

Senior officials of the department were informed, leading to a search operation. Kishtwar police formed multiple teams and first recovered the missing cop's service weapon, and later his body from a pit dug in a nallah in Seran Wani area of Trigam forest the next day.

The police said the body was buried there to conceal the crime.

During further investigation, police zeroed in on two suspects - Bashir Ahmed Dar, son of Abdul Aziz Dar, and Nazir Ahmed Dar, son of Bashir Ahmed Dar, both residents of Seran Wani, Trigam.

"On sustained interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime and revealed the conspiracy and motive behind the murder," informed a senior investigating officer.

Police said the weapon of offence and the belongings of the victim have been recovered. A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder has been registered and further investigation is in progress.