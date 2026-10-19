1 Dead, 3 Critical After Landslide Hits Construction Site In J&K

A General Reserve Engineer Force Porter (GREF) porter was killed, and three others were critically injured after a landslide hit a construction site in the Anganpathri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday morning.

The incident took place at around 10.20 am when a sudden slide from an upper road came crashing down on labourers working below.

According to officials, four labourers were engaged in work at the site when debris and muck came down the hillside. One labourer died on the spot after being buried under the rubble, while three others were trapped.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Bashir, a resident of Poonch's Sawjian area.

Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by GREF, police and local administration along with fellow workers. The three trapped labourers were pulled out after hectic efforts and shifted to Sub-District Hospital, Mandi, for treatment. Officials said their condition is critical.

Officer Commanding, GREF, Ashish Ranjan, said a private operator was carrying out work on a road located above the stretch where GREF labourers were engaged.

"Suddenly, a slide came down from the upper road and hit our labourers, resulting in the death of one and injuries to three others," he said.

The condition of three of the injured is said to be critical.