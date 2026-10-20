Video: Stool Used As Lifeline To Save 3-Year-Old Girl Dangling From 12th Floor In China

A three-year-old girl was rescued after she was found dangling outside a 12th-floor apartment in China's Fujian province, with her head trapped between the bars of a window safety grille. The incident occurred in Zhangping City at around 7:48 am on October 17. A video of the rescue, which has surfaced on social media, shows the child clinging to the metal grille as neighbours and security guards rushed to prevent her from falling.

According to local media reports citing residents and authorities, the girl was alone at home when the incident occurred. Her father was at work, while her mother had reportedly stepped out to buy groceries after leaving the child asleep. The girl had apparently climbed through the window grille before her head became trapped between the metal bars.

A resident who noticed the child reportedly shared photographs in the residential complex's group chat to seek immediate help. Images from the scene showed the toddler gripping the grille with both hands while the rest of her body hung outside the apartment.

Security guards and property management staff then rushed to the scene and entered the apartment directly below the girl's home. With the girl hanging several floors above the ground, two men in the apartment below leaned out of separate windows and used a stool to support her body. Their efforts helped keep the child safe until firefighters arrived.

Watch the video here:

Firefighters subsequently arrived and forced open the door of the girl's apartment to reach her. They managed to free her from the grille and bring her to safety.

The girl was taken to hospital for a medical examination. Reports said she did not sustain any injuries.