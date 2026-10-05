Traffic Constable Saves Man After He Slips While Boarding Moving Train In Andhra Pradesh

A rescue captured on CCTV at Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur Railway Station shows a traffic constable's quick response saving a passenger after he slipped while trying to board a moving train.

The incident could have turned dangerous, but a traffic constable reacted within seconds and pulled him to safety. The passenger, Ravi Kumar, was trying to board a moving train when he slipped. Traffic Constable C. Surendra immediately spotted him losing his balance and rushed to help him.

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Surendra grabbed Ravi by the collar and pulled him away from danger. Seeing the situation, the other officers present on the platform also rushed to the spot.

The rescue was captured on CCTV, showing the constable's quick action as he saved Ravi from danger.

Passenger Ravi Kumar can be seen thanking the constable for helping him. Ravi escaped the incident with minor injuries.

The incident highlights how the constable's alertness and quick response helped prevent what could have been a serious accident.