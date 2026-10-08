Actor Nana Patekar Dies At 75, Was Found Unconscious At His Goa Residence

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

According to hospital sources, the doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response. The actor was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, was in Pune and has left for Goa, sources said.

'Tried CPR For 45 Minutes, Could Not Revive': Doctor On Nana Patekar's Death

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery, and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for his work in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan and Yeshwant, among others.

He made his Bollywood debut in the 1978 film 'Gaman'. During the early 2000s, Patekar received praise for his performances in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005), and Taxi No 9211 (2006). He also received widespread praise for playing the gangster 'Uday Shetty' in the comedy Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015).

The actor also played a supporting role in the comedy thriller 'Housefull 5'.

He was also a part of the political thriller Raajneeti (2010) - which earned him his fifth nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2016, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Marathi film 'Natsamrat'.

Patekar was also a recipient of the Padma Shri - which was awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

He was also known for playback singing in the films Yeshwant (1997), Wajood (1998), and Aanch (2003).

Nana Patekar was last seen publicly four days ago in Goa's Dona Paula, where he attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony.

Beyond Indian cinema, he was known for his association with social causes - especially his efforts to support farmers and families affected by agrarian distress.