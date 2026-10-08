"Shared Close, Friendly Relations": Politicians Mourn Actor Nana Patekar's Death

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has mourned the death of veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar, saying the two shared "very close and friendly relations".
Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.
"The news of the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar from the Indian film world is extremely shocking and heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to him. Nana and I shared very close and friendly relations. Through his powerful acting, Nana Patekar dominated the hearts of discerning audiences for over five decades via Marathi and Hindi cinema. With his distinctive style of dialogue delivery, he immortalized many characters in films and created his unique identity. His departure is a great loss to the Indian film industry," Gadkari wrote in a post on X.
Also Read: Nana Patekar's Last Public Appearance Was At Goa Event 4 Days Ago
The minister called Patekar's work in Maharashtra in the fields of water conservation and watershed management through the 'Naam Foundation' "noteworthy and significant".
"The helping hand he extended to the families of farmers who committed suicide became a support for many families. Nana was not only an excellent artist-actor but also a personality sensitive towards society. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti," he added.
भारतीय चित्रपट सृष्टीतील दिग्गज अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अतिशय धक्कादायक आणि दुःखद आहे. त्यांना माझी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. नानांचे आणि माझे अतिशय जवळचे आणि मैत्रीपूर्ण संबंध होते. आपल्या दमदार अभिनयाने पाच दशकांहून अधिक काळ नाना पाटेकर यांनी मराठी व हिंदी चित्रपटांच्या माध्यमातून रसिक प्रेक्षकांच्या मनावर अधिराज्य गाजवले. आपल्या वैशिष्ट्यपूर्ण संवाद शैलीने त्यांनी चित्रपटातील अनेक पात्रे अजरामर केली व आपली वेगळी ओळख निर्माण केली. त्यांचे जाणे ही भारतीय चित्रपटसृष्टीची मोठी हानी आहे. 'नाम फाऊंडेशन'च्या माध्यमातून पाणी संरक्षण, संचयन क्षेत्रांत महाराष्ट्राच्या ग्रामीण भागात त्यांनी केलेले कार्य उल्लेखनीय आणि महत्त्वपूर्ण आहे. आत्महत्या केलेल्या शेतकऱ्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांसाठी त्यांनी दिलेला मदतीचा हात अनेक कुटुंबांचा आधार बनला. नाना एक उत्तम कलाकार-अभिनेते असण्याबरोबरच समाजाप्रती संवेदनशील असलेले एक व्यक्तिमत्त्व होते. ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्म्यास शांती प्रदान करो. ॐ शांती.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 8, 2026
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed condolences on X, calling Patekar one of the "fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices".
"Deeply shocked and heartbroken to wake up to the devastating news of the sudden passing of legendary actor Shri Nana Patekar Ji. Indian Cinema has lost one of its fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices. Nana Ji didn't merely play roles; he breathed raw, unapologetic truth into every character," he said.
Mentioning the actor's top movies like 'Parinda', 'Krantiveer', 'Prahaar', and 'Ab Tak Chappan', Adhikari said, "His craft set a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach."
Also Read: 'I Have Lost A Good Friend': Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Mourns Nana Patekar
"Beyond the silver screen, his simplicity, profound humility, and selfless devotion to social causes and rural communities reflected the true greatness of his soul. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar Ji. Your voice, your fiery spirit and your towering legacy will remain etched in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and millions of admirers worldwide," the Chief Minister added.
Deeply shocked and heartbroken to wake up to the devastating news of the sudden passing of legendary actor Shri Nana Patekar Ji. Indian Cinema has lost one of its fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices. Nana Ji didn't merely play roles; he breathed raw, unapologetic truth into every character. From the explosive power of Parinda, Krantiveer and Prahaar to the gripping intensity of Ab Tak Chhappan, his craft set a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach. Beyond the silver screen, his simplicity, profound humility and selfless devotion to social causes and rural communities reflected the true greatness of his soul. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar Ji. Your voice, your fiery spirit and your towering legacy will remain etched in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and millions of admirers worldwide. Om Shanti 🙏— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 8, 2026
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also mourned Patekar's death.
"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. With his extraordinary talent, powerful screen presence and unforgettable performances, he gave Indian cinema some truly memorable characters. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society reflected the depth of his character," he said.
Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. With his extraordinary talent, powerful screen presence and unforgettable performances, he gave Indian cinema some truly memorable characters. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society reflected the depth of his character. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 8, 2026
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Nana Patekar was someone as "grand on screen as he was in spirit".
"He gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema. From that, it was primarily his image as a patriot that resonated deeply with audiences," he said, adding that "frankness" and "fearlessness" traits defined Patekar's personality.
"Whether it was aiding farmers or extending a helping hand during times of drought, Nana always led from the front. Even this year, as we face the drought, Nana would never have lagged behind - but he left us so suddenly. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the sorrow of his family and fans," he said.
ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते आणि माझे निकटचे मित्र नाना पाटेकर यांची अशी अकाली आणि अचानक ‘एक्झिट' मनाला मोठा धक्का देणारी आहे. मन प्रचंड दुःखी आहे. नाना जितके पडद्यावर मोठे, तितकेच मनाने सुद्धा मोठे होते. मराठी आणि हिंदी चित्रपटसृष्टीला त्यांनी एक कालखंड दिला. त्यातून प्रामुख्याने एक राष्ट्रभक्त अशीच त्यांची प्रतिमा प्रेक्षकांना भावली. 'क्रांतिवीर' ते 'नटसम्राट' या त्यांच्या प्रवासात जो दमदार आणि कसदार अभिनयाचा पट त्यांनी उभा केला, त्याला तोड नाही. त्यामुळे अभिनेता म्हणून त्यांचे जाणे ही मोठी हानी आहे. परखडपणा, बेधडकपणा हे स्वभावगुण त्यांचे व्यक्तिमत्त्व खुलवणारे ठरले. पण मी मुख्यमंत्री झाल्यापासून त्यांच्यातील हळवा माणूस कायम पाहत आलो आहे. आम्ही जलयुक्त शिवार अभियान हाती घेतले, तेव्हा त्याला पाठिंबा देण्यासाठी स्वतः नाना पुढे आले होते. मकरंद अनासपुरेजी आणि त्यांनी सोबत येत 'नाम फाऊंडेशन'ची स्थापना केली आणि स्वतः शिवारात जाऊन काम केले. शेतकऱ्यांसाठी मदत करणे असो, दुष्काळी कालखंडात मदतीचा हात पुढे करणे असो, नाना कायम अग्रणी राहिले. यंदाही आपण दुष्काळाचा सामना करीत असताना नाना कधीच मागे राहिले नसते, पण ते अचानक सोडून निघून गेले. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या, चाहत्यांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. ॐ शांति 🙏— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 8, 2026
Patekar was declared dead at 5:20 am today, nearly 45 minutes after doctors tried to revive him, according to information shared by Manipal Hospital.
Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, was in Pune and has left for Goa, sources said.
Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery, and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for his work in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome, Taxi No 9211, Housefull 5, and Yeshwant, among others.
Beyond Indian cinema, Patekar was known for his association with social causes - especially his efforts to support farmers and families affected by agrarian distress.
He spearheaded the 'NAAM Foundation' along with actor Makarand Anaspure - through which they helped farmers and villagers in drought-prone areas in Maharashtra. Their work also focused on water conservation, preventing farmer suicides, and supporting the education of farmers' children.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world