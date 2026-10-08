"Shared Close, Friendly Relations": Politicians Mourn Actor Nana Patekar's Death

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has mourned the death of veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar, saying the two shared "very close and friendly relations".

Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

"The news of the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar from the Indian film world is extremely shocking and heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to him. Nana and I shared very close and friendly relations. Through his powerful acting, Nana Patekar dominated the hearts of discerning audiences for over five decades via Marathi and Hindi cinema. With his distinctive style of dialogue delivery, he immortalized many characters in films and created his unique identity. His departure is a great loss to the Indian film industry," Gadkari wrote in a post on X.

Also Read: Nana Patekar's Last Public Appearance Was At Goa Event 4 Days Ago

The minister called Patekar's work in Maharashtra in the fields of water conservation and watershed management through the 'Naam Foundation' "noteworthy and significant".

"The helping hand he extended to the families of farmers who committed suicide became a support for many families. Nana was not only an excellent artist-actor but also a personality sensitive towards society. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed condolences on X, calling Patekar one of the "fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices".

"Deeply shocked and heartbroken to wake up to the devastating news of the sudden passing of legendary actor Shri Nana Patekar Ji. Indian Cinema has lost one of its fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices. Nana Ji didn't merely play roles; he breathed raw, unapologetic truth into every character," he said.

Mentioning the actor's top movies like 'Parinda', 'Krantiveer', 'Prahaar', and 'Ab Tak Chappan', Adhikari said, "His craft set a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach."

Also Read: 'I Have Lost A Good Friend': Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Mourns Nana Patekar

"Beyond the silver screen, his simplicity, profound humility, and selfless devotion to social causes and rural communities reflected the true greatness of his soul. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar Ji. Your voice, your fiery spirit and your towering legacy will remain etched in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and millions of admirers worldwide," the Chief Minister added.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also mourned Patekar's death.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. With his extraordinary talent, powerful screen presence and unforgettable performances, he gave Indian cinema some truly memorable characters. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society reflected the depth of his character," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Nana Patekar was someone as "grand on screen as he was in spirit".

"He gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema. From that, it was primarily his image as a patriot that resonated deeply with audiences," he said, adding that "frankness" and "fearlessness" traits defined Patekar's personality.

"Whether it was aiding farmers or extending a helping hand during times of drought, Nana always led from the front. Even this year, as we face the drought, Nana would never have lagged behind - but he left us so suddenly. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the sorrow of his family and fans," he said.

Patekar was declared dead at 5:20 am today, nearly 45 minutes after doctors tried to revive him, according to information shared by Manipal Hospital.

Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, was in Pune and has left for Goa, sources said.

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery, and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for his work in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome, Taxi No 9211, Housefull 5, and Yeshwant, among others.

Beyond Indian cinema, Patekar was known for his association with social causes - especially his efforts to support farmers and families affected by agrarian distress.

He spearheaded the 'NAAM Foundation' along with actor Makarand Anaspure - through which they helped farmers and villagers in drought-prone areas in Maharashtra. Their work also focused on water conservation, preventing farmer suicides, and supporting the education of farmers' children.