'I Have Lost A Good Friend': Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Mourns Nana Patekar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday mourned the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, remembering him not just as one of Indian cinema's finest actors, but as a close friend and a committed social worker who had developed a deep connection with Goa.

"I am with the family in this moment of grief," Sawant told NDTV, as tributes poured in for the actor.

Nana Patekar died on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Goa.

Recalling his personal association with Patekar, Sawant said the actor would make it a point to call him whenever he was in Goa. "He was a good friend. Every time he would come to Goa, he would personally call me," the Chief Minister said.

The loss was made more poignant by the fact that Sawant had been expected to attend an event in Goa where Patekar was present just days ago. "He had attended an event in Goa four days ago. I was also supposed to be there but could not go due to other engagements," Sawant said.

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"I have lost a good friend," he added.

For Sawant, however, Patekar's association with Goa went far beyond cinema. The actor, he said, had invested time and energy in social work through the Nana Patekar Foundation and was looking at expanding that work in the state.

"He was involved in a lot of social work in Goa through his Nana Patekar Foundation. He was planning to expand his social work in Goa. It's sad that he has left us," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also recalled seeing a video of Patekar dancing with young Konkani artistes just two days ago.

"I saw a video where he was dancing with young Konkani artistes just two days ago," Sawant said.

Patekar's contribution, Sawant stressed, could not be confined to his celebrated Hindi-film career. His work in Marathi cinema, particularly Natsamrat, would remain equally unforgettable, he said.

"Apart from his Hindi films, he will also be remembered for his contribution to Marathi cinema. His Natsamrat will also be unforgettable," Sawant said.

But perhaps it was Patekar the person whom Goa would remember most warmly.

"Apart from being a great actor, Goa will also remember Nana Patekar as a good human being, a social worker," Sawant said.

"Nana will be in the heart of Goans forever," Sawant said.