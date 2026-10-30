Susmita Mukherjee Remembers Nana Patekar With Old Pics From Deepti Naval's Birthday, Days After He 'Slipped Away'

Days after Nana Patekar's death, old friend and actor Susmita Mukherjee remembered him with a soul-stirring tribute. Sharing pictures from Deepti Naval's birthday party on 3rd of February, 1991, Sushmita mused over the lost time, innocence and moments that became intrinsically attached with persons who were part of the memory.

"Just the four of us. Wine, music, laughter, and even a piano. A little world of our own, untouched by the complexities of life that lay ahead.

"And then, one of us slipped away.

We mourned not just the person we had lost, but also the absence of what once was - the moments, the togetherness, the innocence, and a time we could never return to," wrote Susmita.

Susmita recalled the bygone time when a dear friend of 38 years sent her a bunch of photographs.

"The memories were hazy, the details blurred by time. But the moment I looked at those photographs, something magical happened. They awakened a part of my brain where memories lie quietly, waiting to be rediscovered. Suddenly, it all came rushing back. Well, not everything, perhaps, but the feelings certainly did - the love, the camaraderie, the exquisite innocence of those days, and a deep nostalgia for all that once was.

"These photographs were taken on my friend Deepti's birthday, on the 3rd of February, 1991," she wrote.

"Somewhere along the journey, we learn that life is unpredictable, forever changing, forever moving. People come, people leave, memories fade and then, sometimes, a few photographs bring it all back.

"And through it all, we keep moving forward, holding on to each other, celebrating the unknown, and cherishing every moment of this beautiful, bittersweet journey called life," the actor wrote the constant truth of life.

A week ago, Deepti Naval remembered Nana Patekar with a film still. "A moment of conflict between Nana and me. . . . from Gautam Ghosh's film 'Yatra'," she wrote.

Nana Patekar died at his home in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 8.

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours amid chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana) at Donje farmhouse, Pune. He had said that he would like to be cremated at his farmhouse, according to his associates.

Nana Patekar's son Malhar lit the pyre.

Film celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma were present at his funeral, along with several political dignitaries. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also attended his final rites.