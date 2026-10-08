'Tried CPR For 45 Minutes, Could Not Revive Him': Doctor On Nana Patekar's Death

Nana Patekar Death News: Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead.

The filmmaker was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, popularly known as CPR, an emergency procedure that is performed when someone's heartbeat or breathing stops.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital told news agency ANI. "A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted."

His son, Malhar, was in Pune and has now left Pune for Goa.

Nana Patekar's Filmography

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978. His breakthrough came with films such as Salaam Bombay! and Parinda. In Parinda, his intense portrayal of the underworld don Anna Seth got him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and establishing his trademark dramatic style.

He went on to deliver powerpack performances in films including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

Patekar has delivered several iconic characters like Uday Shetty from 2007 film Welcome. The role became a widely loved pop-culture meme staple.