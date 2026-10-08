Nana Patekar's Last Public Appearance Was At Goa Event 4 Days Ago

Legendary Bollywood actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Goa. The actor was in Goa for an event and made his at an event in Dona Paula on October 4.

In a post shared by news agency PTI, Nana Patekar was seen addressing Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Goa. He was wearing a white Kurta, and white scarf (gamcha) at the event.

According to the latest information, Nana Patekar died at 5:20 am on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence.

Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital said that despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. "A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted," the doctor said.

Nana Patekar was last seen in film 'O'Romeo' alongside Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Disha Patani.