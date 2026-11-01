Andhra Chainsaw Attacker Shot At, Cops Say 'Tried To Escape Carrying Knife'

Police opened fire on a 21-year-old man accused of attacking two Class 10 students with a chainsaw inside their classroom at a government school in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, after he allegedly attempted to escape and attacked police personnel while they were trying to arrest him.

According to police sources, six rounds were fired at the accused, identified as Hemanth, also known as Dummu, after officers received information that he was hiding in a forest area. He was seriously injured in the firing, according to police.

The police had approached Hemanth after receiving a tip-off about his whereabouts. When officers attempted to take him into custody, he allegedly tried to flee carrying a knife and attacked the personnel with stones.

Several police officers reportedly sustained injuries during the attempt to apprehend him, following which the police opened fire.

This comes a day after the accused entered a classroom at Rapthadu Zilla Parishad High School in Anantapur district and attacked two girls with a running chainsaw while classes were underway.

One of the students suffered multiple life-threatening injuries, including the complete severing of her right hand, and was shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

The attack took place at around 10:30 am on October 31 at the school in Raptadu village, when students were attending their lessons. The incident unfolded in front of classmates and teachers, leaving students in panic and causing widespread shock among the school staff.

A teacher who witnessed the attack described the confusion inside the classroom as the accused entered carrying a chainsaw that was already switched on.

Rajeshwari, who was present when the incident took place, said teachers initially struggled to identify the instrument because construction and other work was being carried out on the school premises. The sound of the machine was initially thought to be connected to the ongoing work.

"Classes were ongoing. The first period was completed, and the classes were continuing. All the children were studying," she said, describing the moments before the assault. Only one boy came. He turned on the motor from outside and then came inside. The motor... we didn't even understand what instrument it was."

According to the teacher, the attacker entered the classroom while the students were still seated and moved towards the children before anyone could understand what was happening.

"Since work was going on in the school, we thought perhaps some workers had come to do some work. He suddenly went among the children. He went right into the middle. Before the children could realise what was happening, or what had happened, and before they could get up and go outside... that is what we remember. He entered while they were still inside," Rajeshwari said.

The two injured students have been identified as Geethika and Lakshmi. Both were initially taken to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for emergency treatment.

One of the girls suffered extensive injuries and was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after doctors stabilised her sufficiently for the transfer.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the student had sustained multiple grievous injuries, including the complete severing of her right hand, injuries to her neck and face, fractures to her skull and ribs, and damage to blood vessels.

The girl was brought to Anantapur Government General Hospital in a critical condition. Doctors administered 10 units of blood to control the bleeding before arrangements were made to move her to Bengaluru.

According to a report submitted to the Director of Medical Education, Anantapur GGH superintendent D Malleswari, the girl suffered polytrauma, hypovolaemic shock and pneumothorax, along with multiple fractures of the facial bones and a compound fracture of the proximal humerus, the bone in the upper arm.

She also sustained fractures to both scapulae, tendon injuries in her left forearm and multiple lacerations across her scalp, face, neck, back of the shoulder, ear and eyelids. The report additionally recorded a fracture of the C3 spinous process, a part of the third cervical vertebra in the neck.

