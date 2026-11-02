Andhra Chainsaw Attacker, Shot By Cops During Escape, May Lose Leg

Twenty-one-year-old Hemanth, who attacked students with a chainsaw in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur, is now battling for his life after sustaining multiple bullet injuries in police firing. Police fired around six rounds after Hemanth allegedly resisted arrest and attacked a police team with a knife, injuring a Circle Inspector. The accused may lose a leg due to permanent damage he has sustained. However, doctors still need to confirm the same.

Hemanth was rushed to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur and admitted for emergency treatment. According to Anantapur Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh, the accused suffered injuries in the lower part of his body with the possibility of his legs being amputated. Medical confirmation that either leg will have to be removed or his condition and treatment progress are yet to be publicly disclosed by authorities.

Hemanth attacked two girls, both class 10 students, with a chainsaw attack on in Anantapur district on October 31. Police then fired at him while trying to arrest him on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl who was seriously injured in the attack has lost her right hand. There are severe wounds on her face, neck and other body parts besides multiple fractures.

She was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru through a specially arranged green corridor after primary emergency treatment at Anantapur Government General Hospital.

Doctors have performed extensive surgeries, and she was moved to the intensive care unit for continued monitoring.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who visited her, said the necessary surgeries had been completed and her condition was stable, but the next 48 hours would be crucial.

The second girl, who was injured while trying to save her classmate, has also received medical attention.