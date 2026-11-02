Cyclone Murasu: Chennai Schools Closed Today; Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha On Alert

Cyclone Murasu has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, raising concerns about heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Telangana.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 9 am on November 2, the cyclone is moving northwestwards and is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, around midnight on November 2 and the early hours of November 3.

The weather department has forecast wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph during landfall.

Cyclone Murasu: Latest Update And Expected Landfall

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said Cyclone Murasu was moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 25 kmph during the six hours before 5:30 am on November 2. At that time, the storm was located around 200 km east-northeast of Chennai, 210 km east-southeast of Nellore and 260 km southeast of Ongole.

The IMD has forecast that the cyclone will continue moving northwestwards before crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coast. It has also warned of a possible storm surge of 1 to 1.5 metres above the normal tide level, which could flood low-lying coastal areas. Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts are among the areas expected to face the highest surge.

Schools And Colleges Closed In Chennai, Tiruvallur

Schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur will remain closed on Monday, November 2, as a precautionary measure following the heavy rainfall warning.

The holiday was announced by the respective district administrations in view of the expected rainfall and weather conditions linked to Cyclone Murasu.

Rainfall Alerts In Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha And Telangana

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in several areas over the next few days.

Andhra Pradesh: Coastal areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places.

Coastal areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places. Tamil Nadu: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places on November 2 and 3.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places on November 2 and 3. Odisha: South Odisha may receive heavy rainfall on November 2, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places on November 3 and 4.

South Odisha may receive heavy rainfall on November 2, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places on November 3 and 4. Telangana: Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places between November 2 and 4, with extremely heavy rainfall possible at isolated places on November 3.

The IMD has also warned of strong winds along the Andhra Pradesh coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while people living in vulnerable coastal houses have been asked to move to safer locations.

Emergency Helpline Numbers In Andhra Pradesh

People in cyclone-affected areas should follow instructions issued by local authorities and keep track of official weather updates.

For emergency assistance in Andhra Pradesh, residents can contact the following numbers:

Emergency helpline: 112

112 Disaster management helpline: 1070

1070 Toll-free assistance: 1800-425-0101

Residents should avoid going near the coast, stay away from waterlogged areas and remain indoors during strong winds and heavy rainfall.