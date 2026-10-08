Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, And Others Pay Tribute

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

According to hospital sources, doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response. The actor was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Tributes have been pouring in from industry colleagues as they mourn the death of one of the finest actors of Indian cinema.

Akshay Kumar penned, "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji's passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance... he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I'll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It's hard to believe you're gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people's hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn't a role or a character he couldn't perform. He aced it all - a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain, or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter, and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory!!!!"

Ravi Kishan's heartfelt note read, "Hearing the extremely heartbreaking news of Nana Patekar ji's passing this morning has left my heart deeply distressed. Even as a star, Nana ji was one of those great artists of Indian cinema who stayed miles away from stardom, identified by his simplicity, naturalness, and personality rooted in the soil. Living amidst the glitz of Mumbai, he never let go of his roots and values. I shared a close bond with Nana ji. We would converse from time to time. From his acting, simplicity, and perspective on life, I learned a great deal. He always offered affection and encouragement. His departure is a great personal loss for me as well. Nana Patekar ji's passing is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world. His art, simplicity, and memories will forever remain alive among us. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow strength upon his family and all loved ones to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti. #NanaPatekar"

Prakash Raj wrote, "Miss you, my dear Nana ji.. Will cherish the moments spent.. conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared. Thank you for coming into my life's journey. RIP."

Kiara Advani put up an Instagram story with a white heart.

"Such terrible and tragic news, as Nana Patekar looked so fit and healthy. RIP," added Kangana Ranaut.

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal.. But I still can't believe this could happen so suddenly to a man as strong as him.. I hate his heart for failing him, and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting, NANA PATEKAR."

About Nana Patekar

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery, and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for his work in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan and Yeshwant, among others.

He made his Bollywood debut in the 1978 film 'Gaman'. During the early 2000s, Patekar received praise for his performances in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005), and Taxi No 9211 (2006). He also received widespread praise for playing the gangster 'Uday Shetty' in the comedy Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015).

The actor also played a supporting role in the comedy thriller 'Housefull 5'.

He was also a part of the political thriller Raajneeti (2010) - which earned him his fifth nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2016, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Marathi film 'Natsamrat'.

Patekar was also a recipient of the Padma Shri - which was awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

He was also known for playback singing in the films Yeshwant (1997), Wajood (1998), and Aanch (2003).

Nana Patekar was last seen publicly four days ago in Goa's Dona Paula, where he attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony.