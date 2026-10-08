"He Had Unmistakable Presence": PM Modi Mourns Nana Patekar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of veteran actor Nana Patekar and extended condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi remembered Patekar for his versatility, creativity and unforgettable characters. He also lauded the actor's outspoken nature.

"Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in."

Recognising Patekar's contributions to Hindi and Marathi cinema, PM Modi said the actor's death had left a deep void.

"Shri Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

What We Know About Nana Patekar's Death

Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead.

The filmmaker was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, popularly known as CPR, an emergency procedure that is performed when someone's heartbeat or breathing stops.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital told news agency ANI. "A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted."

READ | Nana Patekar Suffered Cardiac Arrest, Doctors Tried CPR For 45 Minutes

Goa Chief Minister Remembers 'Good Friend'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant mourned the death of the veteran actor, remembering him not just as one of Indian cinema's finest actors, but as a close friend and a committed social worker who had developed a deep connection with Goa. "I am with the family in this moment of grief," he told NDTV, as tributes poured in for the actor.

Recalling his personal association with Patekar, Sawant said the actor would make it a point to call him whenever he was in Goa. "He was a good friend. Every time he would come to Goa, he would personally call me," the Chief Minister said.