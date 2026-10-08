When Nana Patekar Left Films To Serve In Army During Kargil War

Vishwanath 'Nana' Patekar, a well-known name in the film industry known not only for his contribution to arts, but for his humble lifestyle and passion for causes of common man. The 75-year-old actor died of cardiac arrest on Thursday morning in Goa. The hospital said the doctors tried continuous Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes, but couldn't revive him.

An actor who performed across theatre, Marathi and Hindi cinema, Nana Patekar was disciplined man who believed in performance instead of mere show, even if it is for a film. It was this passion that made him join Indian Army, and serve the forces during Kargil War. Many might not know but Patekar did not just praise the Indian Army, he also went on to live with them, serve with them during one of the most crucial border conflicts India ever faced.

How Nana Patekar Joined Indian Army

Nana Patekar had formally joined the Territorial Army in late 1980s. It was after his three years of training for the role of an Army Commando in 1991 film 'Prahaar: The Final Attack' as he was against using any shortcut for the role. He trained with Maratha Light Infantry.

The training brought him closer to the Army.

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It was 1999 Kargil war between India and Pakistan when Nana Patekar approached his seniors to let him serve, to which they said only the Defence Minister can decide on this. He then requested George Fernandes, then Defence Minister to allow him to be on frontline with the Indian Army. He also informed the Minister about his shooting skills and the medal that he had won.

Once cleared, he paused his film career at peak, and joined the Army's Quick Reaction Team (QRT). He spent 60 days with the Army across Srinagar, Dras, Leh and lost around 20 kgs.

On multiple occasions he had recalled how difficult physical conditions were there for the soldiers on steep heights during the Kargil war and that when he joined, he weighed 76 kg and he was 56 kg once back.

'Larger Than Life Hero'

Industry members, political leaders and sports stars have expressed their tribute to the actor, praising his art and passion for life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain over the actor's death in a post on X. Praising Nana Patekar for his style and individuality, the Prime Minister said, "Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations."

"He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in," PM Modi said.

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Akshay Kumar also shared a post remembering the actor, and said that he was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make any one sit up and watch.

"That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance... he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I'll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It's hard to believe you're gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say," he added.

Riteish Deshmukh called Nana Patekar a "larger-than-life hero", adding that he was hocked beyond words.

"Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people's hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn't a role or a character he couldn't perform. He aced it all - a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain, or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter, and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory!!!!" the actor said.